OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence and associated factors of depression among diabetic outpatients in 2 hospitals in Ethiopia.



METHODS: This institution-based cross-sectional study was conducted from April to May 2018. A systematic random-sampling technique was used to select study participants. Depression was assessed with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale-Depression. Logistic regression analysis was used, and strength of the association was presented as adjusted odds ratio (AOR) with 95% CI; P.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression among patients with diabetes was 37.8% (95% CI, 33.2%-42.6%). Female sex (AOR = 5.33, 95% CI, 3.05-9.33), type 2 diabetes mellitus (AOR = 3.28, 95% CI, 1.69-6.36), comorbid disease (AOR = 2.84, 95% CI, 1.39-5.83), current substance use (AOR = 1.74, 95% CI, 0.42-7.29), high fear of complications (AOR = 1.76, 95% CI, 1.05-2.93), and poor social support (AOR = 1.94, 95% CI, 1.03-3.67) were significantly associated with depression.



CONCLUSIONS: In the current study, the prevalence of depression among diabetic outpatients was higher than that of studies conducted in other settings. Depression was significantly associated with female sex, rural residency, type 2 diabetes mellitus, duration of illness > 6 years, high fear of complications, and poor social support.



