Abstract

In Japan, nearly 10,000 people died because of foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO) that was the leading cause of accidental death. According to the Utstein Osaka project, 7.0% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests were caused by FBAO. Various foods that are consumed daily cause FBAO, including rice, bread, and meat. Seasonal and traditional custom foods also cause FBAO, including Japanese rice cake (known as mochi), ehomaki, and beans for Setsubun. In particular, mochi accounted for 9.5%13.9% of all FBAO cases. In Tokyo, 482 patients were transferred to hospitals due to FBAO with mochi over a period of 5 years.



Mochi is a traditional food that is made from the following two main ingredients: water and mochigome, a particularly sticky variety of Japanese rice. It is likely to adhere to the larynx and trachea and be difficult to remove because of its chewiness and stickiness. Japanese people eat ...

