Citation
Mukonkole SN, Hunter L, Möller A, McCaul M, Lahri S, Van Hoving DJ. S. Afr. J. Surg. 2020; 58(1): 37-42.
Affiliation
Division of Emergency Medicine, Stellenbosch University, Western Cape, South Africa.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Surgeons of South Africa)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32243114
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Trauma is a major public health issue and has an extensive burden on the health system in South Africa. Many trauma scoring systems have been developed to estimate trauma severity and predict mortality. The prediction of mortality between different trauma scoring systems have not been compared at district-level health facilities in South Africa. The objective was to compare four trauma scoring systems (injury severity score (ISS), revised trauma score (RTS), Kampala trauma score (KTS), trauma and injury severity score (TRISS)) in predicting mortality in trauma-related patients presenting to a district-level hospital in Cape Town.
