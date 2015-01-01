|
Citation
|
Chen Q, Zhu Y, Chui WH. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32242506
|
Abstract
|
Bullying is a serious public health concern across the globe. While there are a number of bullying interventions with parental components, limited efforts have been made to synthesize the impacts of parenting programs on bullying prevention. This meta-analysis aimed to review and examine parenting programs on bullying reduction that involving both school-based and home visiting anti-bullying programs. The overall effect size supported a significant outcome on bullying reduction (d =.640, 95% confidence interval [CI] [0.239, 1.041]).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; cyberbullying; meta-analysis; parenting program; prevention