Abstract

The consequences of sexual violence are substantial and include both intra- and interpersonal problems. Notably, sexual violence has been associated with difficulties in interpersonal relationships including intimate relationships. While there have been prior reviews considering various interpersonal and dyadic consequences associated with sexual violence, there has not been a comprehensive review considering the various aspects of adult dyadic functioning including intimacy, relationship conflict, and satisfaction satisfaction among both child and adult victims of sexual violence. The databases PsycINFO and PubMed were searched for terms related to sexual victimization (e.g., sexual assault, sexual victimization, sexual abuse, rape, revictimization), terms related to relationships (e.g., romantic relationship, intimate relationship), and terms related to relationship functioning (e.g., satisfaction, relationship quality, conflict, communication, intimacy, sexual functioning). Eligible studies for this review were required to (1) be an original study, (2) be written in English, (3) identify a sample or subsample consisting of women reporting a history of sexual violence in either childhood or adulthood, and (4) measure at least one of the following relationship areas: intimacy, relationship conflict, or relationship satisfaction in heterosexual adult romantic relationships. A total of 20 articles met inclusion criteria and were included in this review.



RESULTS demonstrated mixed findings on the association between sexual violence and relationship functioning, with some studies demonstrating an association between sexual violence and relationship functioning, and others failing to find such associations. These findings are discussed within the context of gaps in the extant literature and future research directions.

