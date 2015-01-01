|
Citation
|
Kuskoff E, Parsell C. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32241238
|
Abstract
|
International feminist scholarship highlights the benefits of approaching domestic violence policy through a gendered lens. Yet to be examined, however, is the extent to which explicitly gendered domestic violence policies may contain barriers that limit the potential benefits of a gendered approach. This qualitative research examines the assumptions embedded in explicitly gendered domestic violence policy in the Australian state of Queensland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
discourse; domestic violence; policy