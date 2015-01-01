Abstract

International feminist scholarship highlights the benefits of approaching domestic violence policy through a gendered lens. Yet to be examined, however, is the extent to which explicitly gendered domestic violence policies may contain barriers that limit the potential benefits of a gendered approach. This qualitative research examines the assumptions embedded in explicitly gendered domestic violence policy in the Australian state of Queensland.



FINDINGS suggest that Queensland's "progressive" domestic violence policy is underpinned by dominant gendered assumptions that reinforce existing unequal social structures. These findings offer important lessons for international jurisdictions that aspire to adopt gendered domestic violence policy.

