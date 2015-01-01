SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Canto JM, San Martín J, Perles F, Vallejo M. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Universidad de Málaga, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220909896

PMID

32241228

Abstract

This study analyzes whether the degree of right-wing authoritarianism and social dominance orientation influence the blame placed on a woman who is the victim of an acquaintance rape. The participants read a rape scenario and responded to three questionnaires about the blame of the victim, right-wing authoritarianism, and social dominance. The results show that greater blame was attributed to the victim when the participants scored high in right-wing authoritarianism or social dominance. They also reveal an interaction between both variables: participants who scored high in both right-wing authoritarianism and social dominance attributed the greatest blame to the victim.


Language: en

Keywords

authoritarianism; ideology; rape; social dominance; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print