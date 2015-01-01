SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Garza AD, Franklin CA. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, TX, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220911460

32241227

The current study used a purposive sample of 517 surveys administered to police officers at one of the five largest and most diverse U.S. cities to assess police adherence to rape myths, while considering demographic, occupational, and neurocognitive predictors. This study also examined rape myth endorsement and self-reported levels of preparedness in responding to sexual assault calls for service. Officer sex and impulsivity were significant predictors of rape myth endorsement. In addition, rape myth endorsement decreased preparedness, whereas prior specialized sexual assault training increased preparedness. Implications for policy, practice, and future research are discussed.


impulsivity; police; police preparedness; rape myths; sexual assault; training

