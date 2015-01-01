SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Korolczuk E. Eur. J. Polit. Gender 2020; 3(1): 165-167.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Policy Press)

DOI

10.1332/251510819X15744244471843

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recent developments show that Poland's anti-gender campaigns, initiated around 2012 by the Polish Catholic Church and ultraconservative organisations, will continue into the next parliamentary term. While the right-wing populist Law and Justice party has made attacks on 'gender ideology' a key element of the critique of individualism and neoliberal globalisation, anti-gender rhetoric is also today being adopted by neo-fascists, who combine a desire to maintain a gender hierarchy and hatred towards 'sexual degenerates' with anti-European Union sentiments and Islamophobia.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print