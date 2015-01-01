SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jiang T, Chen Z. Eur. J. Soc. Psychol. 2020; 50(2): 347-359.

10.1002/ejsp.2621

In five studies, we tested whether ostracism triggers feelings of relative deprivation and whether relative deprivation accounts for the impact of ostracism on aggression. Relative to participants who recalled either inclusive or neutral experiences, participants who recalled ostracism experiences reported higher levels of relative deprivation (Study 1). Furthermore, the feeling of relative deprivation mediated the effect of ostracism on aggression (Studies 2, 3a, and 3b). Framing ostracism as an experience of nondeprivation weakened the connection between ostracism and aggression (Study 4), which suggests an effective way of reducing aggression following an ostracism experience. Together, these findings highlight the significance of relative deprivation in shaping people's responses toward ostracism.


aggression; belonging; ostracism; relative deprivation; social exclusion

