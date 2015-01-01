Abstract

This paper develops an economic model of driver behaviour and discusses the traffic safety implications when the driver listens to the radio, uses a mobile phone, and has passengers in the car. The main findings are that, even though engaging in the three distractions reduce the driver's concentration and his driving performance, they can improve the traffic safety situation for both himself and the passengers. By reasoning a little beyond the pure results of the model the paper also suggests that having access to the radio and a mobile phone can improve safety due to the driver being able to receive information about driving conditions and inform people about lateness. The safety implications of having passengers in the car will also depend on how much the driver is attached to the passengers; the more concerned he is about their safety, the more careful he becomes.

