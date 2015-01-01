SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoehn-Velasco L, Silverio-Murillo A. Econ. Lett. 2020; 187: 108891.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.econlet.2019.108891

unavailable

We find that state-level no-fault divorce reforms in Mexico had no impact on female suicide or homicide rates. Unlike in high-income countries (Stevenson and Wolfers (2006), Brassiolo (2016)), in Mexico, women appear unable to escape abusive marriages through a divorce.


Homicides; Intimate partner violence; No-fault divorce; Suicides

