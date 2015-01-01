Abstract

In the paper, the focus is on observing and studying the aggressive behavior of the child manifested since entering the community, which has different repercussions on the whole group of children, regardless of the degree of each involvement: as an aggressor, victim or witness. Recent studies show that every year, millions of children and young people experience the humiliation and devastating effects of bullying. The appearance of different forms of violence in the school environment seems almost a fatality and often becomes a common thing, with which the people coexist without being aware of the danger. Even if it is a delicate problem, taking correct attitudes can only be done if its causes, origins, forms of manifestation and possibilities of prevention are known. The issue of school violence can and should become a topic of reflection for all those involved in the act of education from an early age. In the first part, we analyze the bullying behavior encountered in the preschool child, considering the determining factors that influence its onset so early, some ways of identifying and detecting this type of behavior and presenting the effects on the other children and, in particular, the consequences of these aggressive or intimidating behaviors on victims. In the second part, we present various strategies and methods from the pedagogical practice, by which we deal with this phenomenon, which can solve conflicts both by parents and teachers in the school context. This investigation is particularly important, as it provides us with data regarding the size and characteristics of the phenomenon of bullying in the Romanian school and allows us access to the most important data in order to develop prevention and intervention strategies and programs.

Language: en