Citation
Al-Hajj S, El Bcheraoui C, Daoud F, Khalil I, Moradi-Lakeh M, Abu-Raddad LJ, Hamadeh RR, Mokdad A. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e433.
Affiliation
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32245425
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Child and adolescent injury is one of the leading causes of child death globally with a large proportion occurring in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). Similarly, the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) countries borne a heavy burden that largely impact child and adolescent safety and health in the region. We aim to assess child and adolescent injury morbidity and mortality and estimate its burden in the Eastern Mediterranean Region based on findings from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), Injuries and Risk Factors study 2017.
Language: en
Keywords
Child and adolescent health; Eastern Mediterranean region; Global burden of disease; Injury prevention