|
Citation
|
Ohrnberger J, Fichera E, Sutton M, Anselmi L. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e436.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Population Health, Health Services Research & Primary Care, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32245377
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental health and poverty are strongly interlinked. There is a gap in the literature on the effects of poverty alleviation programmes on mental health. We aim to fill this gap by studying the effect of an exogenous income shock generated by the Child Support Grant, South Africa's largest Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) programme, on mental health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cash transfer; Fixed effects; Instrumental variable estimation; Mental health; Poverty; South Africa