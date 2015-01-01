SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kuteesa MO, Weiss HA, Cook S, Seeley J, Ssentongo JN, Kizindo R, Ngonzi P, Sewankambo M, Webb EL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(7): e2401.

Medical Research Council Tropical Epidemiology Group, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London WC 1E, UK.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17072401

32244722

BACKGROUND: We determined the prevalence of and risk factors for alcohol misuse and illicit drug use among young Ugandans in fishing communities, a recognised "key population" for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey among young people (15-24 years) in fishing communities in Koome, Uganda, in December 2017-July 2018. Using Audio-Assisted Self-Interviewing, we collected data on socio-demographic characteristics and alcohol use, including the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and timeline follow-back calendar (TLFB). Blood samples were analysed for HIV, herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV2), and Phosphatidyl ethanol (PEth 16:0/18:1). Urine samples were analysed for illicit drugs.

RESULTS: Among 1281 participants (52.7% male, mean age 20 years), 659 (51.4%) reported ever drinking alcohol, 248 (19.4%) had 12-month-AUDIT ≥ 8, and 261 (20.5%) had whole-blood PEth 16:0/18:1 concentration ≥ 20 ng/mL, indicating significant consumption. In multivariable analyses, PEth 16:0/18:1 ≥ 20ng/mL, AUDIT ≥ 8 and binge drinking (≥6 standard drinks per drinking occasion in the previous month from TLFB) were all strongly associated with older age, low education, smoking, and HSV2. Illicit drug use prevalence was 5.2% and was associated with older age, low education, being single, and smoking.

CONCLUSION: Levels of alcohol misuse were high among young people in fishing communities and associated with HSV2, a proxy for risky sexual behaviour. Alcohol and illicit drug harm reduction services and HIV prevention programs in Uganda should prioritise young fisherfolk.


Sub-Saharan Africa; adolescents; alcohol; drugs; fisherfolk; substance use; survey

