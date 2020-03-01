Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dating violence is a common problem among adolescents, particularly among Latinx pregnant and parenting adolescents, and can be detrimental to adolescent parents and their children. However, little is known about whether different forms of dating violence behaviors are stable over time or what influences changes in these behaviors. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to use an exploratory autoregressive cross-lag path model to analyze whether conflict resolution, verbally abusive, and physically abusive behaviors were stable over time and whether these behaviors predicted one another in the future.



METHOD: A total of 285 pregnant or parenting adolescents attending eight high schools in the Southwestern U.S. completed a pre-test at the beginning of a semester, a follow-up survey at the end of the semester, and a post-test at the end of the following semester to longitudinally assess the strategies they used when resolving a conflict with their partners (i.e., conflict resolution strategies, verbally abusive behaviors, and/or physically abusive behaviors).



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: An autoregressive cross-lag model was performed to determine whether conflict resolution, verbally abusive, and physically abusive behaviors at one time point predicted the same variables in the future.



RESULTS from the autoregressive cross-lag model indicated that adolescents' reports of their conflict resolution strategies and verbally abusive behaviors were stable across time, but their use of physically abusive behaviors were not. Additionally, conflict resolution strategies predicted lower levels of verbally abusive and physically abusive behaviors.



