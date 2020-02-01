Abstract

BACKGROUND: Shotguns represent a distinct form of ballistic injury because of projectile scatter and variable penetration. Due in part to their rarity, existing literature on shotgun injuries is scarce.



OBJECTIVE: This study defined the epidemiology, injury patterns, and outcomes after shotgun wounds at a national level.



METHODS: Patients with shotgun injury were identified from the National Trauma Data Bank (2007-2014). Transferred patients and those with missing procedure data were excluded. Demographics, injury data, and outcomes were collected and analyzed. Categorical variables are presented as number (percentage) and continuous variables as median (interquartile range).



RESULTS: Shotgun wounds comprised 9% of all firearm injuries. After exclusions, 11,292 patients with shotgun injury were included. The median age was 29 years (21-43) and most were male (n = 9887, 88%). Most injuries occurred in the South (n = 4092, 36%) and among white patients (n = 4945, 44%). The median Injury Severity Score was 9 (3-16). Overall in-hospital mortality was 14% (n = 1341), with 669 patients (7%) dying in the emergency department. Assault was the most common injury intent (n = 6762, 60%), followed by accidental (n = 2081, 19%) and self-inflicted (n = 1954, 17%). The lower and upper extremities were the most commonly affected body regions (n = 4071, 36% and n = 3422, 30%, respectively), while the head was the most severely injured (median Abbreviated Injury Scale score 4 [2-5]).



CONCLUSIONS: In the United States, shotgun wounds are an infrequent mechanism of injury. Shotgun wounds as a result of interpersonal violence far outweigh self-inflicted and accidental injuries. White men in their 20s in the southern parts of the country are most commonly affected and thereby delineate the high-risk patient population for injury by this mechanism at a national level.



