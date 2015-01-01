Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sports participation in children with haemophilia is generally considered to be associated with increased injury risk, which is generally considered highest in severe haemophilia.



AIM: To assess sports participation according to age and severity in children with haemophilia and its association with sports injuries.



METHODS: In a retrospective single centre study, sports participation, injuries and bleeding data from three consecutive annual clinic visits were collected for young patients with haemophilia (PWH, aged 6-18). Sports in categories 2.5 and 3 of 3 according to the National Hemophilia Foundation classification were considered high-risk. Groups were compared using Chi-square testing.



RESULTS: 105 PWH (median age: 13(IQR 10-14); 53% severe; bleeding rate: 1/year) were identified; three were unable to perform sports and were excluded. The majority of PWH (77%) played sports weekly, of which 80% high-risk sports. Sports participation (median 3.0x/week), and the proportion of injured PWH was similar in severe (42%) and non-severe (33%) PWH. Sports injuries were rare (65% no injuries in 3 yrs, median 0/year (IQR 0-1)). Annually, PWH did not report more injuries (15%) than age-matched boys (28%). Sports injuries were not associated with frequency and type of sports.



DISCUSSION: This retrospective study showed high sports participation (including high-risk sports) and low injury rates. Sports participation was similar across severities and injury rates were not higher than among the general population. Injuries were not associated with frequency or type of sports. A prospective study with objective assessment of sports participation and injuries is warranted to confirm these findings and avoid recall bias.



