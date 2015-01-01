Abstract

Analyze the spatial evolution process of the mud-sand flow and reasonably judge and estimate the mud-sand flow disaster after tailings dam-break are the premise for the construction and safety management of tailings ponds. In this paper, mainly focus on tailings dam safety monitoring and early warning by establishing three dimensional according to real terrain and the present situation of backfilling stockpiling. Take Qinglong tailing dam as example, the mud-sand flow hazard scope, extent, and spatial state after dam-broken of expanded were simulated and analyzed through a flood and debris flow numerical simulation approach, and it is concluded that the disaster area downstream village of sand flow velocity, flow depth, the influence of the impact, demonstrates the expansion of heightening the feasibility of tailings dam project, and the hazard risk grade of different spatial locations of downstream village was obtained from the simulation. The spatial simulation and analysis have provided the basis to make more reasonable engineering decision, protection measure design, downstream disaster management, emergency evacuation, emergency rescue and response for villages after the expansion of the tailing dam, and also provided the technical support for tailing dam-break accident prevention, the safety management of tailing dam and the mine production safety.

