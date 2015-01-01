SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

He J, Zhao H. Safety Sci. 2020; 124: e104583.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2019.104583

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cycling as a green and environmentally friendly way of traffic is gradually favored by more and more people, but there is few safe navigation system suitable for cycling currently. Therefore, the paper designs a real intelligent navigation system based on "audio navigation" with simple structure, practical functions and high reliability. The system adopts the integrated solution of "smart hardware + APP + data platform". It solves the shortcomings of traditional auditory navigation, ensures that users pay attention to the road surface, reduces traffic hazards, and provides users with a safe and convenient travel experience.


Language: en

Keywords

Intelligent transportation; Internet+; Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print