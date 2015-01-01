Abstract

This paper examines the roles of fatalistic beliefs on attitudes towards traffic safety and pedestrian behaviour using the data from a questionnaire survey with a sample of 835 road users in Vietnam. A multidimensional fatalism scale was used to measure distinct facets of fatalistic beliefs. The data showed that fatalism could be represented by four factors including divine control (a belief in divine influence over one's life), luck, internality (or locus of control), and general fatalism.



RESULTS from a structural equation model indicated that several of these fatalistic belief facets, namely internality, divine control, and luck significantly associated with traffic safety attitudes above demographic variables. In addition, internality was found to be significantly related to pedestrian behaviour after controlling for demographic variables and attitudes towards traffic safety. The findings are discussed with respect to practical implications for traffic safety interventions.

Language: en