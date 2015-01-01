Abstract

Managing Wildland-Urban-Interface (WUI) fires is a challenging task due to the inherent complexity of the WUI environment. To ensure the success of strategies for the protection of population and structures, safety measures have to be implemented at different scales (landscape, community and homeowner). The present study is focused on the homeowner scale and deals with the threat related to the presence of LPG domestic tanks in a WUI fire scenario. Recent accidents have demonstrated that the risk associated with this type of installation is real, but often disregarded by residents. A methodology was developed, providing a set of indicators that may easily be compared with risk acceptance criteria, assessing whether the integrity of an LPG tank exposed to WUI fire scenarios is compromised or not. The methodology is applicable to a vast range of situations and at a different level of detail according to available data. A number of case studies were carried out, showing that WUI fire scenarios impacting on domestic LPG tanks complying with regulations currently adopted in several Mediterranean countries cannot be deemed safe. The methodology proposed represents an advanced tool to assist on safety distances sizing to be prescribed by standards, driving regulators towards better-informed decision-making.

Language: en