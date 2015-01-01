Abstract

Signalized intersections with marked crosswalks enhance pedestrian safety by providing the designated right of way to pedestrians. However, a significant number of pedestrian crashes occur at signalized intersections, which may predominantly be due to pedestrians' violation behaviors. Therefore, it is worthwhile to examine how pedestrian risk and signal violation are associated. For this purpose, pedestrians' crossing behavior, and perception data have been collected from 55 signalized junctions in Kolkata, India, and a mathematical relationship is developed between the share of pedestrian signal violation and the frequency of fatal pedestrian crashes. The model outcome indicates that there is a significant and positive association between these two variables. Subsequently, with the help of "beta regression model" it is identified that absence of pavement marking, traffic cycle length, inadequate sight distance, on-street parking, a high share of pedestrian carrying overhead loads, pedestrian's intended mode of transport after crossing, and pedestrian's sociodemographic characteristics significantly influence the share of pedestrian signal violation behavior. The study finding indicates that while improvement in the design of the built environment and signal settings to increase pedestrians' convenience and confidence are must, and there is a crucial need to integrate innovative safety management practices to address spatial and temporal needs of an intersection. For example, intersections with high commercial activities generating a high volume of pedestrian carrying overhead goods demand particular pedestrian phase with countdown signals. Further, to control pedestrians' unruly behavior, adequate pavement marking, zebra crossing, designated bus stop facility, pedestrian signal head, and off-street parking facility should be provided along with the strict enforcement. Moreover, to enhance compliance with traffic signals, road safety campaigns, education, and awareness programs are must for better and safer road use.

