Abstract

A new decision support system (DSS) using travel time reliability was developed for integrated active traffic management (IATM) including freeways and arterials. The DSS consists of recommendation and evaluation of response plans. The DSS also includes three representative traffic management strategies: variable speed limits, queue warning, and ramp metering. The recommendation of response plans for recurring traffic congestion was generated from the logics of the three strategies. The evaluation of response plans was conducted by travel time reliability through the prediction of traffic conditions with response plans. The near-future prediction of traffic conditions with control strategies was conducted through METANET for freeways and arterials. The developed DSS was evaluated under three types of traffic congestion: extreme, heavy, and moderate. According to the evaluation results, the developed DSS recommended an IATM strategy with the highest synergistic relationships in real time and contributed to enhancing the effectiveness of the IATM strategies. It was confirmed that arterials should have the allowable residual capacity for the improvement of traffic flow of the entire corridor network. Furthermore, the DSS demonstrated a more balanced traffic condition between freeways and arterials.

