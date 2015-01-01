Abstract

Understanding how the type and location of intersections affect crashes is important to reduce these crashes effectively. This paper discusses the development of regional safety performance functions (SPFs) based on a new context classification system developed by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). This classification system (which has not previously been used) categorizes intersections into eight different categories based on land use and other parameters, allowing SPFs to be developed for up to 32 different types of intersections. The Model Inventory of Roadway Elements (MIRE) 2.0 was used as the standard inventory for the data elements collected. Using MIRE 2.0 allows for the procedures conducted in this study to be easily implemented in other states. SPFs were developed for two intersection groups. First, a linear regression model was built to predict missing minor traffic volumes. This statistically significant model (p-value < 0.05) had an adjusted R-square of 0.7648. Data were collected for over 25 potential predictor variables (including a regional variable for FDOT districts) and used to fit a negative binomial model to each studied intersection group. Some variables (such as major traffic volume) were significant for both groups, but each SPF had unique variables (such as speed limit and road width). Different regions were significant for each group, showing how crashes vary for different intersection types in different regions. By allowing for the development of SPF models for many intersection classifications, FDOT's context classification system can be used by other agencies to identify crash-influencing factors better for different conditions.

