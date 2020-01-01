Abstract

We appreciate the letter from Rai et al. We agree with their contention that the ability to safely operate a vehicle is not synonymous with a return to preoperative brake reaction time and brake pedal depression. As we discuss in our manuscript, driving is a complex task that is not fully measured by analysis of repetitive tasks like braking. However, we do believe that brake reaction time and brake pedal depression are the components of driving most affected by lower- extremity surgery, and so restoration of these parameters is an important factor to consider before patients get behind the wheel again.



In answer to their questions, the simulator employed was configured with an automatic transmission. There was no clutch pedal in our testing apparatus. We made this choice for 2 reasons ...

