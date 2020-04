Abstract

Suicide is a major public health concern. In Canada, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in all ages, with a rate of 10.3 deaths per 100,000 people. In Nova Scotia, Canada, 137 suicides were reported in 2016 [1]. Suicide risk assessment (SRA) and management are clinical competencies required for patient care. Strategies used for SRA include the use of formal self-report measures [2], personalized clinical interview however vital information about suicide risk may be missed during that unstructured assessment [3] and structured tool to supplement the clinical interview.

Language: en