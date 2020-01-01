|
Citation
Smigelsky MA, Jardin C, Nieuwsma JA, Brancu M, Meador KG, Molloy KG, Elbogen EB. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32248664
Abstract
BACKGROUND: United States military veterans experience disproportionate rates of suicide relative to the general population. Evidence suggests religion and spirituality may impact suicide risk, but less is known about which religious/spiritual factors are most salient. The present study sought to identify the religious/spiritual factors most associated with the likelihood of having experienced suicidal ideation and attempting suicide in a sample of recent veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD/posttraumatic stress disorder; chaplaincy; coping; moral injury; religion; resilience; self-harm; spirituality; suicide; trauma