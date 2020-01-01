|
Pegg S, Dickey L, Green H, Kujawa A. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology and Human Development, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32248653
BACKGROUND: Suicidality in youth is a major public health problem and objective methods for identifying those at greatest risk are critically needed. Suicidality has been associated with alterations in reward-related decision-making, but the extent to which measures of reward responsiveness (RR) can differentiate youth with and without suicidality in clinical samples remains unclear.
adolescent; depression; depressive disorder; evoked potentials; reward; self-report; suicide