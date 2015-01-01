Abstract

To date, there has been limited analysis of local crime prevention approaches adopted in one council or local government area over time. This article seeks to partially address this gap. By reviewing crime prevention initiatives adopted by a single council in New South Wales (Australia) over time, it was possible to identify some continuities and discontinuities and to reflect on the impact of crime trends and changing demography on local approaches to crime prevention. Through a desktop analysis of the demographic profile of the area, crime trends across time, and crime prevention plans drafted by the council from the late 1980s, it became apparent that the council has adopted a myriad of crime prevention measures, many of which have continued over numerous years, complicating evaluation efforts of whole crime prevention plans and individual crime prevention measures; the cultural and linguistic diversity of the area has greatly affected how crime prevention is conceptualised and delivered and that crime trends have impacted crime prevention planning, but perhaps not in as clear a manner as might be expected. This case study highlights the challenges facing local governments with diverse populations, covering large geographic areas, with limited funding to support crime prevention activities, and raises questions about the roles of higher tiers in government in preventing crime.

Language: en