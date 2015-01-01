Abstract

Hollywood continues to be both profitable and successful in attracting audiences to witness displays of death and destruction on the silver screen. Tornadoes, earthquakes, tsunami hazards, and climate change are among the most recent hazards portrayed in disaster films. The purpose of our research was to systematically collect and analyze physical, social, and temporal data from twelve disaster films to build upon past studies examining the portrayal of disaster. Our findings indicate a clear shift from those identified in earlier studies, with disaster myths (e.g. the importance of death tolls; technology as the only solution) appearing more than previously. Further, current trends in the disaster film genre indicate a shift toward unpredictable, widespread events and a defenseless humanity.

Language: en