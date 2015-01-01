Abstract

This study examines whether changes made to the investigation procedures within the Rochester Police Department's homicide unit have an effect on homicide clearance net of theoretically significant variables related to victim and police devaluation, event characteristic, and victim lifestyle. It examines 132 homicides investigated by the homicide unit over 4 years consisting of the pre-intervention period and post-intervention period. It is hypothesized that investigation tactics will affect the odds of clearance, even after controlling for other theoretically relevant variables. The findings support this hypothesis, suggesting that the approaches and tactics police departments implement within their investigative units are important.

