SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pettigrew M. Homicide Stud. 2020; 24(1): 69-84.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1088767918793674

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

An analysis is offered of a confession given to detectives by a serial killer who, at the time of his arrest, admitted to the murder of 15 men. Qualitative analysis, using Sykes and Matza's techniques of neutralization as a theoretical base, reveals several attempts to mitigate his crimes and offer some justification to his killings. Through such analysis, it is possible to discern some psychological mechanisms that facilitate the commission of multiple homicides over a period of time, allowing a mentally fit offender to retrospectively rationalize his killings, and even provide some insight into how victims were selected.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print