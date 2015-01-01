|
Bukuluki PM, Kamya S, Kasirye R, Nabulya A. Emerg. Adulthood 2020; 8(1): 35-44.
Copyright © 2020, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing
Uganda has an increasing number of vulnerable youth in care who require support to transition into adult life. This article explores the agency enablers and the factors which hinder adolescents and emerging adults transitioning from care to adulthood, with an emphasis on the transition into work taking a case study of the Uganda Youth Development Link. Cross-sectional and case study designs were employed using structured questionnaires, focus group discussions, and in-depth interviews.
Language: en