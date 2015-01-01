Abstract

This study seeks to improve our understanding of how sexual harassment, whether personal or using new technologies, affects young women under 30 years of age in Europe. First, the definitions of various harassment types are reviewed, and their characteristics analysed. Subsequently, we summarize recent studies on the subject that reflect how harassing behaviours are increasingly supported by new technologies. In a practical section, based on the latest data on gender violence supplied by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, we separate behaviour typical of traditional harassment, face-to-face harassment and online harassment. To improve the analysis and description of both types of harassment by age, three indicators are developed: (1) prevalence (2) intensity of sexual harassment (3) proximity to the aggressor. Particularities of online harassment include its prevalence among younger women, greater intensity and less proximity to the aggressor, although the statistics are only significant for higher prevalence and less proximity.

