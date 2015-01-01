Abstract

Adults between the ages of 18 and 25 live in an era of economic and social uncertainty. Outsourcing, automation, and decreased governmental social spending have led to lowered living standards for youth; they frequently change jobs, are more likely to live with other people and have few benefits attached to their employment thereby prohibiting them from thinking about their long-term goals. The bio-psychological sciences have responded by offering a new life stage that they call emerging adulthood (EA). The new characterization disempowers youth and naturalizes their new uncertainties as a biological condition. This article argues that the stage offers little new insight about the experiences of youth and limits individual empowerment. In addition, such a conceptualization of youth is indicative of the narrow range of possibilities for adulthood in a post-industrial world that offers few pathways to get there.

