Journal Article

Citation

Li XL, Cao W, Song QG, Gao DY, Zheng BH, Guo XL, Lu Y, Wang XA. Combust. Explos. Shock Waves 2019; 55(6): 723-731.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1134/S0010508219060145

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is a key problem to design and prepare metallized explosives of high energy and low sensitivity. In order to study the effect of the content of the boron/aluminum (B/Al) compound powder on the energy output property of metallized explosives in the air blast, three HMX-based explosives containing B/Al were designed and prepared. Air blast tests of cylindrical samples are performed, accompanied by numerical simulations by the finite element program LS-DYNA. The results show that the shock wave overpressures of explosives containing B/Al are higher than those of explosives containing Al under the same conditions. The deviations between the values calculated by the empirical equation and the measured values are smaller than 3.5 kPa, and the deviations between the values obtained in numerical simulations and the measured values are smaller than 4.9 kPa. Although the Al powder can enter the reaction with detonation products and air easier, the burning time of the boron powder is longer and the released energy is larger. Moreover, as the content of the B/Al compound powder increases, the burning time becomes longer, and the aftereffect work ability and the damage effect become stronger.


Language: en
