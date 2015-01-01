SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Svirsky OV, Vlasova MA. Combust. Explos. Shock Waves 2019; 55(6): 739-743.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1134/S0010508219060169

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper presents a computational comparison of the penetration capability of two shaped charges--with conical and hemispherical (degressive thickness) liners. It is shown that close values of the penetration capability of the charges are provided only in the ideal case of strictly axisymmetric motion of shaped-charge jets.


Language: en
