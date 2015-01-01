CONTACT US: Contact info
Svirsky OV, Vlasova MA. Combust. Explos. Shock Waves 2019; 55(6): 739-743.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This paper presents a computational comparison of the penetration capability of two shaped charges--with conical and hemispherical (degressive thickness) liners. It is shown that close values of the penetration capability of the charges are provided only in the ideal case of strictly axisymmetric motion of shaped-charge jets.
Language: en