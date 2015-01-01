Abstract

Two Racelogic produced devices: VBox Sport and VBox 3i are presented. The authors performed dynamic tests of a car in which its motion parameters were recorded with these devices in order to check whether the results obtained with VBox Sport are equally accurate as those obtained with VBox 3i, especially in view of its application in the inspection of post-accident vehicles. It was demonstrated that in the tests done with VBox 3i with no inertial measurement unit (IMU) the differences between the calculated values are not significant from the point of view of a traffic accident reconstruction expert. The addition of IMU to the device, however, made the differences slightly bigger, particularly in the calculation of decelerations.



Key words: Acceleration; Braking deceleration; Racelogic; VBox Sport; VBox 3i; IMU.

Language: en