Rubino LL, Anderson VR, Campbell CA. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(1): 33-58.
The purpose of this study was to examine the effect of race/ethnicity on recidivism outcomes with a sample of juveniles involved with a truancy court. Three regression models were conducted to examine the influence of race/ethnicity on receiving any new court petition (N = 1,206), including petitions for delinquency offenses or any new status offense petition within 2 years of their initial contact with the court.
