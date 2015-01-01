|
Widdowson AO, Ranson JWA, Siennick SE, Rulison KL, Osgood DW. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(3): 420-445.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
Moffitt's social mimicry hypothesis states that the sudden rise in offending during adolescence is partly the result of adolescence-limited delinquents modeling the behavior of their life-course persistent peers. We test this hypothesis using social network data from 7,742 adolescents followed from 6th to 12th grades to consider whether having a persistently delinquent friend, especially one who used substances, predicted substance use initiation.
Language: en