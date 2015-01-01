|
Lantz B. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(4): 572-600.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
Research on offending has long noted the prevalence of co-offending, and researchers have argued that an important component of the decision to co-offend is the risk of arrest. Following this, the current research examines the group hazard, or the risk of arrest associated with co-offending, using National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data.
Language: en