Citation
Ashu REA, van Niekerk D. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2019; 28(6): 764-777.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE A new framework to support the national and local capacity building plan for disaster risk management (DRM) in Cameroon is presented. For the past 30 years, after the general re-organisation of the civil protection department, capacity building programmes for DRM has been solely carried out for and by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and the Department of Civil Protection. The exclusion of businesses, civil society and community participation, among others, has been the main obstacle to capacity building programmes undertaken for DRM. The paper aims to discuss these issues.
Language: en
Keywords
Cameroon; Capacity building; Capacity development; Disaster risk management; Disaster risk reduction; Sustainable change