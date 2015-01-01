|
Citation
|
Ordaz M, Salgado-Gálvez MA, Huerta B, Rodríguez JC, Avelar C. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2019; 28(6): 823-837.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The development of multi-hazard risk assessment frameworks has gained momentum in the recent past. Nevertheless, the common practice with openly available risk data sets, such as the ones derived from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Global Risk Model, has been to assess risk individually for each peril and afterwards aggregate, when possible, the results. Although this approach is sufficient for perils that do not have any interaction between them, for the cases where such interaction exists, and losses can be assumed to occur simultaneously, there may be underestimation of losses. The paper aims to discuss these issues.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Earthquake risk modelling; Multi-hazard risk assessment; Probabilistic tsunami risk assessment; R-CAPRA; Simultaneous losses