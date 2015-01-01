SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Schweizer PJ, Renn O. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2019; 28(6): 854-866.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/DPM-09-2019-0282

PMID

Abstract

PURPOSE Systemic risks originate in tightly coupled systems. They are characterised by complexity, transboundary cascading effects, non-linear stochastic developments, tipping points, and lag in perception and regulation. Disasters need to be analysed in the context of vulnerabilities of infrastructure, industrial activities, structural developments and behavioural patterns which amplify or attenuate the impact of hazards. In particular, disasters are triggered by chains of events that often amplify and also multiply damages. The paper aims to discuss these issues.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper applies the concept of systemic risks to disasters more precisely to the combination of natural and human-induced disasters. The paper refers to the International Risk Governance Council's Risk Governance Framework and applies this framework to the systemic aspects of disaster risks.

FINDINGS The paper maps out strategies for inclusive governance of systemic risks for disaster prevention and mitigation. Furthermore, the paper highlights policy implications of these strategies and calls out for an integrated, inclusive and adaptive management approach for the systemic aspects of disaster risks.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The paper fulfils the identified need to analyse disaster risks in the context of vulnerabilities of infrastructure, industrial activities, structural developments and behavioural patterns which amplify or attenuate the impact of hazards.


Language: en

Keywords

Complex systems; Disaster risk; Public involvement; Risk communication; Risk governance; Stakeholder engagement; Systemic risks

