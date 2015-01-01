Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to highlight the role that language translation can play in disaster prevention and management and to make the case for increased attention to language translation in crisis communication.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper draws on literature relating to disaster management to suggest that translation is a perennial issue in crisis communication.



FINDINGS Although communication with multicultural and multilinguistic communities is seen as being in urgent need of attention, the authors find that the role of translation in enabling this is underestimated, if not unrecognized.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper raises awareness of the need for urgent attention to be given by scholars and practitioners to the role of translation in crisis communication.

Language: en