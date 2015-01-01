Abstract

In order to improve the driver's physiological and psychological state, the driver's mental load which is caused by sight distance, lighting, and other factors in the tunnel environment should be quantified via modeling the spatiotemporal data. The experimental schemes have been scientifically designed based on methods of traffic engineering and human factor engineering, which aims to test the driver's spatiotemporal data of eye movement and ECG (electrocardiogram) index in the tunnel environment. Firstly, the changes in the driver's spatiotemporal data are analyzed to judge the changing trend of the driver's workload in the tunnel environment. The results show that the cubic spline interpolation function model can fit the dynamic changes of average pupil diameter and heart rate (HR) growth rate well, and the goodness of fit for the model group is above 0.95. So, tunnel environment makes the driver's typical physiological indicators fluctuate in the coordinates of time and space, which can be modeled and quantified. Secondly, in order to analyze the classification of tunnel risk level, a fusion model has been built based on the functions of average pupil diameter and HR growth rate. The tunnel environmental risk level has been divided into four levels via the fusion model, which can provide a guidance for the classification of tunnel risk level. Furthermore, the fusion model allows tunnel design and construction personnel to adopt different safety design measures for different risk levels, and this method can effectively improve the economy of tunnel operating safety design.

Language: en