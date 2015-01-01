Abstract

With the rapid development of the subway, more and more people choose it as the main method of transportation. However, practically, the large number of pedestrians near some large metro stations can also correspondingly affect the traffic of motor vehicles on the roads adjacent to the stations. In this study, coordinated control of the traffic signal which considers the pedestrian crossing delay is studied based on this background. Firstly, the model of progression band in adjacent intersections is analyzed comprehensively, and the calculation formulas of progression bandwidth and the delay of vehicles which are from the progression of traffic flow under different conditions are given. Secondly, five different models of pedestrian delay are analyzed. Under different conditions of motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow, the Vissim fitting and proofreading are carried out and the optimal models under different conditions are obtained. Finally, the bilevel programming problem which fuses the above two models is determined; by coding an algorithm, it can be resolved. Furthermore, taking eight signalized intersections from Jiming Temple to Daxinggong along Nanjing Metro Line 3 as the actual background, the calculation and optimization of coordinated control are carried out. It is found that at the expense of the traffic efficiency of large intersections to a certain extent, a wider progression band can be formulated on the roads between them, and pedestrian delays can be reduced in general.

Language: en